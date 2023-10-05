Chennai: India will play their first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The training for this is going on at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. The practice has been going on since Wednesday at the 'Chepauk 'stadium. 19-year-old Srinivas, who is from Velachery, Chennai, is an ardent fan of Virat Kohli. Srinivas is physically challenged. Srinivas met Virat Kohli with a painting of him at the Chepauk Stadium today.

Srinivas told ETV Bharat "I have been watching cricket since I was 12 years old, I have a special interest in cricket and I was waiting for two years to see Virat Kohli and finally today my dream came true. I came to see Virat Kohli. I have been up to Bengaluru in Karnataka where I didn't get a chance, but today unexpectedly, I got a chance."

"And showing him my painting made me very happy. Seeing me, he came straight and after coming, asked if he would sign this. And I asked him if I could take a picture with him and he immediately took a picture with us. Again, I am currently sketching (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni and hope to meet him soon."