Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Dream come true', says physically challenged fan who met Virat Kohli in Chepauk
Published: 2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023: 'Dream come true', says physically challenged fan who met Virat Kohli in Chepauk
Published: 2 hours ago
Chennai: India will play their first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The training for this is going on at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. The practice has been going on since Wednesday at the 'Chepauk 'stadium. 19-year-old Srinivas, who is from Velachery, Chennai, is an ardent fan of Virat Kohli. Srinivas is physically challenged. Srinivas met Virat Kohli with a painting of him at the Chepauk Stadium today.
Srinivas told ETV Bharat "I have been watching cricket since I was 12 years old, I have a special interest in cricket and I was waiting for two years to see Virat Kohli and finally today my dream came true. I came to see Virat Kohli. I have been up to Bengaluru in Karnataka where I didn't get a chance, but today unexpectedly, I got a chance."
"And showing him my painting made me very happy. Seeing me, he came straight and after coming, asked if he would sign this. And I asked him if I could take a picture with him and he immediately took a picture with us. Again, I am currently sketching (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni and hope to meet him soon."
Srinivas said that he worked for 40 hours with coloured pencils to draw the portrait of Virat Kohli, who is a star batter and former India skipper. Kohli, who was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian cricket, has numerous records to his name.