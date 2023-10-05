Ahmedabad: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 officially begins with players from both teams defending champions England and runners-up in the 2019 ODI World Cup, New Zealand lined up for the customary pre-match national anthem.

The two teams are set to take on each other in the opening game of the World Cup 2023. While England will look to start their run to defend the title, New Zealand will be eyeing to improve their performance with a glory run this time around.