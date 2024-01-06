ABHIMANYU EASWARAN TO LEAD INDIA A AGAINST ENGLAND LIONS

Hyderabad: Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead India A for the warm-up fixture and the first multi-day game against England Lions. Both the games will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Men’s Selection Committee named a 13-member India ‘A’ squad for a two-day warm-up fixture and the first multi-day match against England Lions. India ‘A’ will play a total of 3 multi-day matches in the tour. The squad was announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

KS Bharat has been named as the wicketkeeper along with Dhruv Jurel. Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar, and Tamil Nadu's Sai Sudharshan have been selected in the squad. Pacers Navdeep Saini and Tushar Deshpande have also been given a chance by the senior selection committee.

The tour will begin with a two-day warm-up game, starting on January 12, 2024, and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'B', Ahmedabad. The first four-day match, commencing on January 17, 2024, will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The India A games are important as it helps in creating bench strength.