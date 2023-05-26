MUSKS NEURALINK BRAIN IMPLANT GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR HUMAN TRIALS

San Francisco Elon Muskled braincomputer interface company Neuralink on Friday announced that it has received US Food and Drug Administration FDA approval to begin its firstinhuman clinical study which means that actual humans could have a Neuralink device implanted in their heads We are excited to share that we have received the FDA s approval to launch our firstinhuman clinical study Neuralink tweeted This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people it addedAlso read Wireless digital bridge restores connection between brain and spinal cord postinjuryOn receiving the FDA approval Musk also tweeted congratulating the Neuralink team Moreover the company said that the recruitment for the clinical trial is not open yet and it will announce more information regarding this soon In March the FDA rejected Neuralink s bid to implant a chip in a human brain over safety risks In December last year Musk had claimed Neuralink s device is ready for human trials and he is expecting to do so in about six months after experimenting it on pigs and monkeysHowever Musk s Neuralink would not be the first to implant a braincomputer interface into humans Neuralink rival Synchron launched human trials on six severely paralysed patients in the US to enable them to control digital devices handsfree using just thoughts last year in May The USbased Synchron is an endovascular braincomputer BCI interface company that competes with Neuralink which also aims to enable paralysed people to use computers and phones through their brain activities alone IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed