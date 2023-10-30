MUSK CUTS CONTENT MONETISATION IN X FOR POSTS WITH COMMUNITY NOTES SAYS STEP TOWARDS FIGHTING MISINFORMATION

Hyderabad: Elon Musk has unveiled a significant shift in the platform's creator monetisation strategy. Posts on X that receive corrections via Community Notes, a feature that allows users to add notes to potentially misleading content, will no longer be eligible for ad revenue sharing.

Community Notes have become an integral part of X's ecosystem, providing a mechanism for the community to collaborate in maintaining the platform's credibility. However, with this new policy, Musk is taking a bold step to curb misinformation and promote responsible content.

“The idea is to maximise the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism,” said the tech billionaire. Musk said that any attempts to “weaponise Community Notes to demonetise people will be immediately obvious, because all code and data is open source.”

According to Musk, disqualifying posts corrected by Community Notes from revenue sharing will encourage the creators to produce more reliable and trustworthy content. To ensure the effectiveness and fairness of Community Notes, contributors must reach a consensus, even if they have previously disagreed on ratings. This process is designed to prevent one-sided ratings and promote a balanced evaluation of content.

In addition to this significant policy change, X has recently introduced several updates aimed at enhancing the user experience. One of the notable improvements includes notifying users when notes are added to posts they have liked, replied to, or reposted. This feature seeks to keep users informed about evolving discussions and corrections related to the content they have engaged with.

Furthermore, the visibility of notes on images and videos has been expanded to cover more posts containing matching media. This move is intended to improve the accessibility and reach of important notes, ensuring that users are well-informed about the content they encounter.