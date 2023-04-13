New Delhi Ghana has become the first country to approve a new malaria vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute of India SIIThe malaria vaccine R21MatrixM has been licensed for use in Ghana by the country s Food and Drugs Authority the first ever regulatory clearance by any country The vaccine has been approved for use in children aged five to 36 months the age group at highest risk of death from malaria which kills about 620000 people each year most of them young children It is hoped that this first crucial step will enable the vaccine to help Ghanaian and African children to effectively combat malariaThe R21MatrixM vaccine has demonstrated high levels of efficacy and safety in Phase II trials including amongst children who received a booster dose of R21MatrixM at one year following a primary threedose regime This marks a culmination of 30 years of malaria vaccine research at Oxford with the design and provision of a high efficacy vaccine that can be supplied at adequate scale to the countries who need it most said Professor Adrian Hill Chief investigator R21MatrixM programme at the Oxford University in a statementSII provided vaccines and sponsored Phase III licensure clinical trials It will also produce between 100200 million doses per year Malaria is a lifethreatening disease that disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations in our society and remains a leading cause of death in childhood Developing a vaccine to greatly impact this huge disease burden has been extraordinarily difficult Adar Poonawalla CEO of the Serum Institute of India in a statementHe added that the company will scale up production of the vaccine to meet the needs of countries with high malaria burden and to support global efforts towards saving lives The R21MatrixM malaria vaccine is a lowdose vaccine that can be manufactured at mass scale and modest cost enabling as many as hundreds of millions of doses to be supplied to African countries which are suffering a significant malaria burdenThe vaccine also contains Novavax s MatrixM a saponinbased adjuvant that enhances the immune system response making it more potent and more durable The MatrixM adjuvant stimulates the entry of antigenpresenting cells at the injection site and enhances antigen presentation in local lymph nodes This technology has also been used successfully in Novavax s Covid vaccine and is a key component of other developmentstage vaccines IANS