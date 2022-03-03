Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens the bones, making them less dense and increasing the chances of a fracture. Since there are no specific symptoms related to osteoporosis, people often fail to recognize the onset of the disease unless tested for it, or unfortunately, after breaking a bone. Problems in bones and muscles can also affect the body’s balance.

A yoga teacher based in Banglore, Meenu Verma says that besides strengthening the bones and muscles, yoga is also helpful in maintaining the body’s posture and balance. Certain poses help in improving flexibility and strengthening the hip and spine bones. Yoga also helps in improving blood circulation, further enhancing the body’s ability to absorb nutrients and keeping diseases and infections at bay. Here are some asanas suggested by Meenu Verma:

NOTE: Although these poses are safe to perform, we recommend you to speak to your doctor first and perform under expert supervision only.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

From Raised Hands Pose, sweep your arms down on either side of your body to come into a forward fold from your hips.

Bring your fingertips in line with the toes. Press your palms flat to the mat if you can. You can use blocks under your hands here if they don't reach the floor.

Bend the knees a little bit so that they are not locked.

Bring your weight a little bit forward into the balls of your feet so that your hips stay over your ankles.

Let your head hang.

Inhale and place your hands onto your hips, press your tailbone down and contract your abdominal muscles as you rise up slowly.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Lie on the floor, bend your knees and set your feet on the floor, heels as close to the sitting bones as possible.

Exhale and, pressing your inner feet and arms actively into the floor, lift the buttocks off the floor.

Keep your thighs and inner feet parallel. Clasp the hands below your pelvis and extend through the arms to help you stay on the tops of your shoulders.

Lift your chin slightly away from the sternum and, firming the shoulder blades against your back, press the top of the sternum toward the chin.

Firm the outer arms, broaden the shoulder blades, and try to lift the space between them at the base of the neck up into the torso.

Stay in the pose anywhere from 30 seconds to 1 minute. Release with an exhalation, rolling the spine slowly down onto the floor

Ardha Pincha Mayurasana (Dolphin Pose)

Lie down on your stomach on a mat.

Slowly as you inhale, come in the plank/table position with the help of your elbow, lowered on the ground on the sides of the mat and toes pointed towards the ground.

As you exhale, lift your hip up in a way that your body makes an inverted V shape.

Remember that your shoulders should be in line with your hands and your eyes should be focused on the navel.

Stay in this position and then go back to the plank/table position.

Virbhadrasan (Warrior Pose)

Stand with your legs 3-4 feet apart and turn your right foot out 90 degrees and left foot a little inside.

Lift your arms on your side as you inhale and turn your head towards the right

As you exhale, stretch your right arm further while bending your right leg, trying to push your pelvis down.

Stretch the arms straight above the head. You can also join them in Namaskar mudra.

Hold the pose for a few seconds and come up as you breathe in.

Bring your arms down and repeat it on the left side.

Ardha Chandrasana (Half Moon Pose)

First, stand in the mountain pose or Tadasana. Now spread your feet a little, in a manner that there is a distance of about 4 feet in between both feet.

Now straighten your hands, in line with your shoulders.

Bend and try to touch your right leg with your right hand, bending in the right direction.

Now, with your knee slightly bent, place your hand on the ground next to your foot and if possible, straighten your knee.

Slowly raise your left leg in the air and try to straighten your bent knee. Remember, there should be a 90 degree angle between both your legs.

Stay in this posture for a few moments and come back to the normal position or Tadasana. Repeat this with the other side.

