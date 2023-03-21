Hyderabad: Down syndrome is considered to be a genetic disorder, and due to this, people suffering from it are categorized as disabled. There is a general belief that people suffering from this disorder cannot live a normal life. But if they are helped medically and practically on time and they are provided with the necessary training, then in some cases they can also become self-sufficient and lead a normal life to a large extent. World Down Syndrome Day is observed every year on March 21st to spread awareness among people about down syndrome around the world.

In the year 2023, this day is being observed around the theme "With Us Not For Us", because people suffering from this disorder are considered disabled, therefore the general public's attitude towards them is also very unkind. Generally, it is believed that people suffering from this disorder remain dependent on others for life, not just financially but also to live their normal routine. But, if people suffering from down syndrome are provided with the necessary medical care and efforts are made to make them self-dependent through therapy and training, then their dependence on others can be reduced to a great extent.

World Down Syndrome Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about this disorder among people globally, as well as promote inclusiveness and make efforts for the development of people suffering from down syndrome in every possible way. On this occasion, many types of awareness campaigns are conducted to spread awareness about this psychosis, its symptoms, its effects, and its impact on the life of the victim. On this day, rallies, races, seminars, conferences, and many other types of programs are organized all over the world.

World Down Syndrome Day was observed for the first time in the year 2006. After this, the Brazilian Federation of Associations of Down Syndrome, together with Down Syndrome International and its member countries, started a comprehensive campaign to spread awareness about this disorder at the international level.

Also read: International Day of Happiness 2023: 'Be Mindful, Be Grateful, Be Kind'

Later in November 2011, on the recommendation of the United Nations General Assembly, a resolution was passed to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day every year, after which World Down Syndrome Day began to be observed annually from March 21st, 2012. The 21st date was selected for this day, as this disorder is caused by the 21st chromosome, and to highlight the uniqueness of this chromosome. Significantly, this disorder was first identified in 1866. This syndrome was named Down syndrome after the British physician John Langdon Down, who discovered it.

According to statistics, one out of every 1000-1100 children is born with Down syndrome. Down syndrome is a disorder in which a child is born with mental and physical disorders. Due to this, not only there is a delay and problem in the physical and mental development of the child, but also the structure of their face is a little different. Significantly, in Down syndrome, the child is born with an extra 21st chromosome, which is why it is also called Trisomy-2, a genetic disorder.

People suffering from this disorder usually have mild to severe cognitive deficits, muscle weakness, problems, different structures of the nose and eyes, joint problems, salivation, and tongue sticking out for a long time. Although Down syndrome can affect each person differently, people with this disorder generally have a higher risk of health problems.

Various health-related defects such as congenital heart disease, hearing problems, and vision and eye problems are also seen in children suffering from Down syndrome. At the same time, they are more likely to have sleep apnea, thyroid disease, and Alzheimer's disease when they become adults.