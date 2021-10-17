Vaginal pain during intercourse can be due to various reasons, which can also lead to an unsatisfied sexual relationship with the partner and other related problems. This does not solely affect the physical relationship but has its impact on the mental relationship as well. Vaginal pain during intercourse can be due to many reasons which may be related to physical health, mental health, emotional isolation or lack of love, reluctance to have sex, stress, anger or other problems.

What Do The Experts Say?

Gynecologist Dr. Vijayalakshmi Sharma says that if we talk about the physical causes of pain in the vagina during intercourse, urinary tract infection, dryness in the vagina, vaginismus (contraction of vaginal walls) or an injury can be considered. In such circumstances, medical examination and treatment is important otherwise there is a risk of the problem becoming adverse. Our expert mentions that many women during such treatments are asked to abstain from sex, till they recover completely.

Dr. Aparna Gupta, a Psychiatrist associated with various organizations in Punjab, working for the betterment of women explains that certain mental reasons for vaginal pain during intercourse include mental turmoil, trouble, fear, the tension in mutual relationships or not being ready to form a relationship itself. Dr. Aparna informs that many times she comes across women who are unwilling to have sex with their partners, but they are not able to respond equally, as a result of which their vagina does not lubricate itself, leading to a painful experience.

Dr. Gupta says that this problem is very common not only in rural but in urban areas as well. Many times, men do not realize that for a pleasurable experience, it is necessary for the female counterpart to be equally aroused and be ready for sex, both physically and mentally. Therefore, the experience for women remains unpleasant.

Apart from this, many times, mental stress, anxiety, changes in the body with age and lack of emotional connection with the partner, most women face such an experience at least once in their lifetime.

If the problem is due to physical reasons, it can be treated with the help of medicines, but on a mental level, it is important for women to talk openly to their partners about it. Dr. Gupta tells that sex not only gives physical satisfaction but also gives mental pleasure, if this is not the case then the relationship can be immensely affected. Therefore, it is very important for both partners to understand and respect each other's sexual needs.

