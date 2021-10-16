Many times, knowingly or unknowingly, women do not follow proper hygiene practices, which makes them more vulnerable to suffering from several infections in the genitalia and other such conditions. Dr. Prachi Maheshwari, a Gynecologist based out of Dewas, Madhya Pradesh mentions that in our country, not just in rural areas, but women in urban areas are also not much aware of the correct female hygiene practices. This can affect their health greatly.

Here are some common mistakes women make that can affect their health.

Using The Same Sanitary Pad For A Long Hours

Most women make this mistake. Whether the flow is less or more, some women use the same pad throughout the day, which can increase the risk of vaginal infections. Dr. Prachi explains that it is necessary to change the pad during menstruation after every six hours. But, if there is heavy bleeding, the pad should be changed more frequently. She says that women must be more cautious about cleanliness during menstruation because there are more chances of having vaginal or Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) at this time.

Cleaning The Genital Region With Bathing Soap

A senior Gynecologist based in Uttarakhand, Dr. Vijayalakshmi informs that women usually clean their private areas with the same soap they use for bathing. Such soaps are harsh and contain many chemicals. Also, since the skin of the genitals is very sensitive, using a normal soap can affect the pH balance of the skin around that area and problems such as itching, dryness and rashes may occur.

Besides this, strong chemicals also kill good bacteria, which keeps the vagina free from infections and increases the risk of bacterial vaginosis. Therefore, chemical-free soap, vaginal wash or simply water can be used to clean the genitals. However, remember that vaginal wash is available easily in the market now, should not be used continuously.

Washing Undergarments In Detergents Containing Strong Chemicals

Laundry detergent powders have a high chemical content, as well as have a strong fragrance. And wearing underwear washed with the same detergent, can affect the skin of the genitals and disturb the pH level of the vagina. Therefore, undergarments should be washed in mild, chemical and fragrance-free detergents or with medicated soaps.

Sleeping With A Bra On

There is a common misconception among women that not wearing a bra while sleeping at night can make their breasts saggy. While the truth is that sleeping with a bra on can affect blood circulation in the breasts and also disrupt sleep because of discomfort. Not just this, sleeping in a tight bra for a long time can also cause lumps in the breasts, which can result in breast cancer. Therefore, you are safe to remove your bra and have a good night’s sleep.

Shaving Pubic Hair

To maintain better hygiene, many women shave their pubic hair, i.e. the hair surrounding the genital region, but if they do not shave it properly or the razor is not sharp enough, one may experience cuts and rashes, which can cause irritation and infection. Apart from this, if the razor blade is not changed regularly or it is not disinfected, then there can be a risk of vaginal infection and skin problems. Therefore, the best way to maintain hygiene in that area is to trim the pubic hair with the help of scissors or a trimmer. Many women also opt for waxing, which is a rather painful process. Many hair removal creams are also available in the market, but one must avoid using them as they contain high amounts of chemicals, which can cause infection and other skin problems.

