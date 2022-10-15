Hyderabad: Global Handwashing Day is an annual global advocacy day dedicated to advocating for handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. Global Handwashing Day is celebrated every year on October 15th. Global Handwashing Day was founded by the Global Handwashing Partnership. According to globalhandwashing.org, it is an opportunity to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times.

The 2022 Global Handwashing Day theme is “Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene.” No matter your role, you can celebrate Global Handwashing Day. This website is the central repository for all the tools necessary to make your event a success! Leveraging the learnings from recent years, the time to accelerate hand hygiene progress is now – and it requires a collective effort to enact real change. As the world moves beyond COVID-19 to our new normal, we must unite for universal hand hygiene.

Global Handwashing Day was initiated by the Global Handwashing Partnership (GHP) in August 2008 at the annual World Water Week in Stockholm, Sweden. The first Global Handwashing Day took place on 15 October 2008, when over 120 million children around the world washed their hands with soap in more than 70 countries. The date was appointed by the UN General Assembly.

The year 2008 was also the International Year of Sanitation. Since 2008, community and national leaders have used Global Handwashing Day to spread the word about handwashing, build sinks and tippy taps, and demonstrate the simplicity and value of clean hands. Since then, Global Handwashing Day has continued to grow. Global Handwashing Day is endorsed by governments, schools, international institutions, civil society organizations, NGOs, private companies, individuals, and more.