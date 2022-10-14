Hyderabad: Tonsillitis is considered to be a common problem in children, usually caused due to viral and bacterial infections. But this problem can also cause trouble for elders. On the other hand, if you do not take proper care, this problem which is generally considered to be common can also have serious consequences.

Generally, when the weather changes due to flu and viral infection, there are complaints of sore throat among adults and children. In most cases, tonsillitis i.e. inflammation in the tonsils is believed to be responsible for this. Although tonsillitis is a common problem, sometimes due to lack of proper treatment or other reasons, it can also cause serious effects.

ETV Bharat Sukhibhava consulted Dr. Balwinder Singh, an ENT specialist from Chandigarh, to know what tonsillitis is, why it happens, and its effects. Dr. Balwinder Singh explains that the tonsils are the part or organs of our throat which are on both sides of the throat. Generally, tonsils get swollen due to changes in weather or due to other conditions like viral infection, flu, or exposure to certain bacteria or viruses. This condition is called tonsillitis. It is an infectious disease.

He explains that in general, common tonsillitis affects children between 5 and 15 years of age more. But that doesn't mean it can't happen to adults. When the effect of bacteria or viruses is reduced by treatment and by following some precautions, this problem gets cured easily. But in some special circumstances or due to lack of proper treatment, it can affect them in a severe form for a long time, such as the swelling of tonsils increasing, their color changes, and patches of different colors appearing on them, etc.

Even at times, pus can be found in them, due to which the victim starts having trouble eating, drinking, speaking, and even sleeping sometimes. At the same time, if this problem increases or starts happening again and again, then it becomes necessary to remove the tonsils, for which the help of surgery is required. Dr. Singh explains that on the basis of the severity of tonsillitis, its frequency, and its effects, it is considered to be of six main types:

Acute Tonsillitis: In this type of tonsillitis, a gray or white-colored layer starts forming on the tonsils when infected by any bacteria or virus. In this stage, there may be a fever along with swelling and soreness in the throat. Acute tonsillitis gets cured quickly with the right care and treatment. Chronic Tonsillitis: Acute tonsillitis occurring frequently or at short intervals is classified as chronic tonsillitis. Strep Throat: Strep throat is caused by a bacteria called Streptococcus. This type of infection is considered serious. Along with sore throat and fever, problems like neck pain and throat congestion can also occur in this condition. Acute mononucleosis: The "Epstein-Barr" virus is generally believed to be responsible for this. In this condition, there may be a sore throat, rash, fever, and fatigue with severe swelling in the tonsils. Peritonsillar abscess: This is considered one of the severe types of tonsillitis as pus accumulates around the tonsils. and many boils also start forming. It is very important to dry the peritonsillar abscess immediately. Tonsil stones (Tonsilloliths): As infections in tonsils grow, sometimes lumps are formed in their fibers, which are called tonsil stones. At the same time, during the infection, there is some kind of swelling in the tonsils. Tonsil stones or tonsilloliths can also be caused by the accumulation of waste and then its hardening.

Dr. Singh explains that whatever the reason, it is very important to consult a doctor as soon as there are symptoms of issues with the tonsils, complete the course of medicines prescribed by them and follow other precautions. The patient should avoid using any medicine without proper medical advice.

Also read: The power of positive relationships on mental health

He explains that when there is swelling in the tonsils, along with pain in the throat, the color of the tonsils also starts turning from pink to red. Apart from this, sometimes yellow, white, and gray stains or patches also appear on them. Apart from these, there can be many symptoms of different types of tonsillitis. Some of these are as follows:

Sore throat and pain.

Difficulty or pain in swallowing anything.

Pain from the throat to the ear.

Fever.

Enlarged Lymph Nodes in the neck.

Voice change or hoarseness.

Bad breath.

Stomach pain and headache.

Neck pain and stiffness.

Difficulty in speaking.

Dr. Singh explains that when this problem increases in young children, other symptoms like excessive salivation, and refusing to eat or drink anything also increase and should not be ignored at all and the child should be examined by a doctor immediately. He explains that in general, a course of antibiotics gives relief during the problem of tonsillitis. However, sometimes it becomes necessary to remove the tonsils at short intervals due to recurrent infections or for the treatment of bacterial tonsillitis. For which surgery is advised.

He explains that since this problem is contagious, it is necessary to take some precautions. For example, people who have the problem of tonsillitis, especially children should keep some distance from others. Children should not be sent to school, the patient's toothbrush should be kept separate from others, they should cover their nose and mouth with handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, and should take care of complete hygiene.

Apart from this, keeping some other things in mind can also provide some relief during the problem of tonsillitis. Some of these are as follows: