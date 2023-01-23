Hyderabad: These days, viral fever is a prevalent illness that affects both adults and children. One of the risk factors for viral fever during this season is the shift in the climate. Most airborne infections, which we contract through the air we breathe and can potentially spread from an infected person, are what cause viral fever.

Humans are vulnerable to a variety of viral illnesses, including the common cold and the flu. The most typical sign of many viral infections is a mild fever or low-grade fever. Do not worry; a mild viral fever can be well treated at home with a well-balanced diet that includes many comforting foods, plenty of drinks, and appropriate rest.

In addition to this, Mother Nature has bestowed upon us a wide variety of herbs that function as a wonderful natural cure for treating viral fever. To treat low-grade viral fever, though, try some of these all-natural treatments if the fever doesn't go away right away:

Honey Ginger Tea:

Ginger's extraordinary ability to relieve pain and lessen the symptoms of viral fever is made possible by its significant anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and analgesic capabilities. Strong antibacterial qualities in honey help treat coughs and reduce the severity of infections. To relieve viral fever, steep one teaspoon of grated ginger in a cup of water for two to five minutes. Strain the mixture, then add one teaspoon of honey. (ANI)

Black pepper:

Due to its remarkable healing and balancing effects, black pepper is a multipurpose spice that is frequently used in Ayurveda. It is helpful in treating respiratory conditions because it is brimming with powerful antibacterial and antibiotic characteristics. Black pepper also supports the development of a strong immune system and the prevention of sickness because it is high in vitamin C. (ANI)

Ajwain:

Indian traditional medicine often prescribes ajwain, or carom seeds, as a home cure for colds and coughs. They contain substances with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial characteristics, like thymol, which may help to alleviate the signs and symptoms of colds and other respiratory infections. Additionally, they provide a high amount of fibre, vitamins, and minerals. (ANI)

Fennel:

Fennel, also known as saunf, is a very common spice in Indian cuisine and is effective against a variety of viruses that may cause respiratory tract infections and prolonged fevers. The presence of a substance known as trans-anethole causes fennel extracts to have potent antiviral properties. Additionally, it may strengthen your immune system to help you recover more quickly from the infection that is thought to be the main contributor to your chronic fever. (ANI)

Tulsi Tea: