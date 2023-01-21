Hyderabad: Physicians constantly emphasize that discipline in the diet is very important for good health. Recently, the results of test-based research on young male rats have also confirmed the theory. The research revealed that time-restricted eating can increase anti-ageing and anti-cancer effects in the body. Also, time-restricted eating affects gene expression in many tissues in the body. This research has been published in the peer-reviewed journal 'Cell Metabolism'.

According to Medical Today News, the post-test assessment of the research found that the rats on a Time-restricted Eating (TRE) diet showcased a difference in gene activity in 22 different tissues, including intestines, heart, lungs, liver and brain throughout the body. Studies have also found evidence that time-restricted eating can create longevity and increase the body's ability to fight cancer. Researchers have reported that following a time-restricted eating diet strengthens the body's natural daily cycle of rest, activation and ability to do any physical activity, which also improves health.

Benefits of Time-Restricted Eating: Time-restricted eating is considered a form of "Intermittent Fasting", in which people can eat whatever they want during a set period, but they fast for the rest of the day. Even before this, research has been conducted on animal models and human models related to the subject, almost all of which have been considered beneficial.

In 2022, a report on time-restricted eating revealed that it improves conditions of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, sleep cycle and mental health. The research stated that time-restricted eating helps with good sleep, and metabolism, preventing weight gain or obesity and controlling the level of blood sugar in the body. It also helps with the prevention of heart and intestinal problems.

The research on rats was conducted at the Salk Institute of La-Jolla, Los Angeles, by the prestigious "Richard and Rita Atkinson Chair" holder, Professor Satchin Panda and his team, which also included dieticians. In the findings of the research, Professor Panda sheds light on how a nutritional process based on time-restricted eating can activate genes that fight diseases such as cancer.

Research has shown that following time-restricted eating is more beneficial for health than eating anything at any time of the day, regardless of whether the food consumed is high in calories or of any type of diet. The research also mentions that time-restricted eating controls the insulin response in the body, which decreases appetite and reduces weight.

For the research, two groups of rats were made, out of which one group was allowed to eat whenever they wanted, while the other group was given food after every 9 hours. Rats of both groups consumed equal amounts of a Western diet, and the total calories they consumed were the same. After seven weeks, the researchers took samples from 22 organs and brains, including the rat's stomach, intestine, liver, lung, heart, adrenal gland, hypothalamus and kidney.

The samples showed a positive change in the overall gene expression of the group following the time-restricted eating compared to the other group. At the same time, the circadian rhythm of the body of rats of the TRE group was also strengthened, due to which their natural cycle of rest and activity also improved. Apart from this, it was found in the research that due to time-restricted eating, the activities of genes that cause inflammation were reduced and the process of recycling or reconstruction of old and damaged cells was also accelerated.

In conclusion, Professor Panda explains that the research also found that time-restricted eating allows the body to coordinate various processes and helps to synchronize them, apart from reducing the time gap between two meals. Enhanced autophagy during the intervening period helps prevent and manage age-related diseases and improves health.

According to Satchin Panda, there are a large number of adults in the United States who follow "irregular" eating patterns, in which they consume food, snacks and sugary drinks, etc. continuously for more than 12 hours every day. Also, the time of eating of people working different shifts of the day and night is not fixed. Due to this, there is a huge impact on their health. In such situations, following a time-restricted eating diet can be very beneficial for them. This has also been confirmed in another research done by his group.

He explains that currently more than 150 studies are being done on the benefits of time-restricted eating, with different models regarding its benefits in cancer, type-2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease and overweight problems. He explains that his study will prove to be an important link to explain the effects of time-restricted eating on pre-clinical animal models of chronic metabolic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.