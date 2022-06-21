The monsoon season has begun in most parts of the country and people feel finally relieved from the scorching summer heat. However, a new condition that can be bothersome is humidity, which can also cause certain skin conditions such as skin infections, allergies, fungal infections, etc.

A Dermatologist based in Uttarakhand, Dr. Asha Saklani mentions some common skin issues faced during this season, which include- ringworm, eczema, itching, rashes, athlete's foot, etc. She also informs that the problem of fungal or bacterial infections ad other skin-related conditions may occur due to reasons like humidity, sweat, dirty water, staying in wet clothes for a long time after getting drenched in rain, etc. So what can be done to keep such conditions at bay? Here is what our expert informs.

What precautions can be taken?

Dr. Asha mentions the following tips to follow to avoid the risk of skin-related issues during the monsoon season:

Wash your hands properly at regular intervals.

Always wear clean and dry clothes and shoes.

Try and avoid having your hair and body wet for a long time, especially after getting drenched in rain.

If a person is having itching or any other skin-related problem or infection, avoid using his/her things.

Take a bath after coming home on rainy days, to rinse off all the sweat, dirt and bacteria accumulated on your body.

Prefer wearing clothes that are not too tight and dry quickly.

Due to humidity during this season, the skin sometimes gets dry and clammy and further dirt and dead skin cells begin accumulating on it. In such a condition, exfoliation is very beneficial. You can use a moisturizer on your skin after exfoliating it. However, in case of an infection or skin condition, avoid exfoliating that area, as it increases the risk of the infection spreading.

Humidity during the rainy season causes excessive sweating, which can in turn leave the body dehydrated. This can further reflect on the skin. Therefore, ensure you drink at least 6-8 glasses of water every day.

People who are already prone to seasonal allergies or have sensitive skin must be extra cautious.

Besides this, wearing shoes and socks soaked in water for a long time increases the risk of fungal infection between fingers, skin eruptions or athlete’s foot. Therefore, after taking off your shoes, wash your feet with soap and clean water. Body cream or lotion too can be applied to keep the feet moisturized.

Consulting a doctor

Dr. Asha says that many times when people face itching, rashes or other mild infection, they begin their own treatment at home, which must be completely avoided. Skin infections and allergies can be due to several reasons and their treatment may vary. And if proper treatment is not followed, the condition can further worsen. Therefore, in case of any such skin issues, consult a doctor and use only the medicines, ointments or powder prescribed by them.