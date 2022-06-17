Hair spa can be very beneficial in curbing the effects of pollution and weather on hair and maintaining its strength and luster. Moreover, not just for dull, lifeless hair, hair spa is also beneficial in problems such as damaged hair, split ends and dandruff. An Indore-based beauty expert Savita Sharma, says that in contemporary times, people begin experimenting with their hair at a very young age. Hair colouring and several other chemical hair treatments have gained popularity in the past few years. However, carelessness in the maintenance of hair after such treatments can damage the top layer of the hair and worsen their quality, further leading to hair thinning, breakage, lack of luster and other related issues. Therefore, in such a situation, hair spa comes to the rescue!

Savita Sharma informs that besides shampooing the hair, hair spa includes head massage, application of the cream, hair mask and steam. Many people also include hair oiling as a part of this process. The complete process takes 45-60 minutes, and the hair becomes lustrous and gains moisture.

She mentions that people often do not shampoo and condition their hair on regular basis and the dust, pollution and sweat particles begin accumulating on the scalp and clog the hair follicles. Therefore, getting a hair spa is beneficial. Sometimes, hair spa also provides relief from mild stress, anxiety and anger. Also, the aromatic oils and creams used during the process help in reducing fatigue.

However, there are a few things that must be kept in mind before getting a hair spa. Savita Sharma lists out the following points:

Always get a hair spa from a trained professional only. Since massage is a crucial part of the whole process, it is important that it is done in a proper manner and with appropriate pressure, so that it does not cause any pain or discomfort.

There are various types of hair spa treatments available, as per the hair conditions. Ask the expert to use the products that suit your hair type the best and according to the hair issue you wish to resolve such as dandruff.

Always ensure that the products being used are of good quality and are not expired.

Also, if you are allergic to any of the contents used in products like shampoo, conditioner, or hair masks, inform the professional about it beforehand.

For hair spa or any beauty treatments, always choose a salon that takes proper care of cleanliness and hygiene.

People who are suffering from the problem of dandruff must avoid oiling their hair before spa.

Avoid styling your hair, i.e. using a straightener, curler or blow dryer and other chemical-laden products for about a week after hair spa, because it can damage the nutrients that the hair gets through the spa.

Spa deeply conditions our hair and one must avoid washing hair for the next 2-3 days after the spa, so that the moisture is not lost.

Ensure you leave a proper time gap between two hair spa sessions. Have at least a month’s gap in between. Getting it done often can make your scalp dry.

Taking care of the diet

Fluids like water, juice, lemonade, coconut water or green tea should always be consumed after a hair spa or any other spa. This is because the products used in hair spa contain a lot of chemicals, which enter our body through the skin during massage. Therefore, the consumption of healthy fluids helps in detoxifying the body. Besides this. They also keep the body hydrated.