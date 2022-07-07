Feeding, burping, diaper changes, odd hourly night cries, spit-ups, followed by clean-ups, pumping sessions, bottle washing-the list of chores is endless with a baby, but the hours in a day and helping hand are always limited.

Every new mother goes through phases where she's awake in the middle of the night, fatigued beyond her own understanding with a baby that refuses to sleep beyond 45 minutes or without being strapped to her chest. She silently cries to herself with an aching body, an uneasy mind, and feelings of overwhelm as physical exhaustion refuses to leave her while emotional overburden seems to have no outlet.

This, in a true sense, is mommy burnout. Mommy burnout does not happen overnight. It's gradual, spread across several days and nights. In the most invisible way, it takes over the new mother, leaving her praying for a way out for some self-comfort.

While symptoms of mommy burnout could be endless, some common ones are:

Loss or increase in appetite

A feeling of helplessness and loneliness

Excessive anger or short temper

Constant screaming or crying

Unexplained irritability or anxiety, trouble controlling thoughts that seem to be racing

Exhaustion, low energy, and lack of interest in the surroundings

Inability to sleep

Feeling resentful towards life (including baby)

Steps to tackle Mommy burnout

Setting boundaries is key to reversing mommy burnout. It is also essential to take help from those around you and understand that 'doing it all' does not make you a better mother.