Hyderabad: Soaked almonds are beneficial for our health, but most people are unaware of this. At the same time, most people are unaware that not only soaked almonds but there are also some other dry fruits and edible seeds, which if consumed after soaking in water for some time can bring many benefits to health.

During teenage and adolescents, the elders in the house advise you to eat soaked almonds on an empty stomach in the morning. Because it is said that eating soaked almonds improves memory and learning ability. The potassium, vitamin E, iron, magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus present in it brings great benefits to health. At the same time, many people do not know, that there are also some other types of dry fruits and seeds that, if soaked and eaten can be beneficial to health. Mumbai-based nutritionist and dietician Ruchelle George suggest that not only for children but also for adults, it is ideal to consume soaked almonds and some other dry fruits and seeds soaked overnight or for a few hours as the first meal of the morning.

Nutritionist Ruchelle George explains that before knowing about which dry fruits are beneficial to eat soaked, it is important to understand how soaking some dry fruits increases their benefits. She explains that dry fruits are rich in nutrients, but some dry fruits, especially in their skins, also contain some elements that can cause problems in their absorption or digestion, such as nutritional inhibitors.

Nutritional inhibitors, toxins, enzyme inhibitors, phytic acid, tannins, oxalates, etc. prevent the absorption of nutrients, especially B vitamins. But when they are soaked for a few hours, their enzyme inhibitory effects are neutralized and substances that prevent the absorption of nutrients such as tannins are broken down. Due to this nutrients get easily absorbed by the body.

Also read: How are figs good for health?

On the other hand, in some dry fruits, after soaking in water for a few hours, germination takes place, which increases their nutrition significantly. By consuming dry fruits in this way, beneficial enzymes are produced in the body, the process of breaking down and digesting gluten gets better and the absorption of vitamins especially vitamin B and minerals in the body is better. Due to this, the immunity of the body increases along with other health benefits.

Ruchelle George says that, apart from almonds, eating soaked figs, walnuts, peanuts, raisins, and pistachios is beneficial. But dried grapes and raisins should not be soaked in water for a long time. Apart from these, soaking some seeds like sunflower seeds, cilantro or pumpkin seeds, Sabja, flaxseed, and poppy seeds in water overnight and consuming them in the morning is also healthy. Dry fruits and seeds are rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, magnesium, calcium, omega 3 and 6, and many other nutrients and minerals. Therefore, consuming them as the first diet in the morning fulfills a lot of the nutritional needs of the body.

According to Ayurveda, eating soaked dry fruits is considered more beneficial than eating dry fruits in normal conditions. But it is also believed that dry fruits should be eaten during the summer season and in normal conditions in the winter season. Dr. Rajesh Sharma, an Ayurvedic doctor from Bhopal, says that in Ayurveda, the effect of most dry fruits is considered hot for the human body. But when they are soaked in water for at least 6 hours, their effect becomes normal to a great extent. In Ayurveda, many benefits have been mentioned for the body due to the consumption of dry fruits in the right season, such as maintaining energy throughout the day, increasing the body's immunity, weight management, controlling blood sugar levels, and keeping the intestines healthy.