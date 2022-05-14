Dry fruits are not just tasty but healthy too. Almost all dry fruits are highly nutritious and they help in maintaining the body’s strength and protecting it from many diseases. One such dry fruit is ‘Fig’ or ‘Anjeer’, which besides nourishment, also aids weight loss, strengthens the digestive system, improves overall gut health and prevents infection. A Delhi-based Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dr. Divya Sharma says that the consumption of figs is great for health, given it is consumed in the right quantity. Apart from the dry fruits alone, it can also be soaked in water or milk and consumed or you can also eat the fresh fig fruit.

Nutrients found in Figs

Dr. Divya informs that figs are rich in vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, calcium, iron, magnesium, fiber, folate, potassium, zinc, phosphorus, manganese, copper, omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which makes them highly nutritious.

What are the benefits?

Here are some of the benefits of figs, as mentioned by our expert:

Since the content of iron is very high in figs, its consumption beneficial for people suffering from anemia. Its regular consumption increases the level of hemoglobin in the blood and provides relief from weakness.

Calcium, potassium and magnesium are found in abundance in this, so it helps in strengthening bones and maintaining bone health.

The presence of potassium in it helps in keeping high blood pressure in control.

It is also effective in maintaining metabolism. The minerals, vitamin A, vitamin B and other nutrients present in it help overcome problems related to metabolism.

Figs are high in fiber, which is why they are satiating. Also, a digestive enzyme called Ficin is also found in figs, which works in conjunction with other enzymes of the digestive system to digest food quickly. This helps in keeping the digestive system healthy, reducing belly fat and body weight.

Figs are rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that help maintain heart health and reduce bad cholesterol as well as free-radical damage. Apart from this, a soluble fiber called Pectin is also found in figs, which lowers the levels of bad cholesterol, while increasing the good ones.

Figs are naturally sweet in taste, but it is believed that diabetics too can consume them. In 2003, research on its benefits found that fig extracts help in balancing the levels of fatty acids and vitamin E in the blood, which helps in controlling diabetes. However, it is still advisable that diabetics must consult their doctor before consuming it.

Ayurveda believes that regular consumption of figs improves fertility in men, increases their sperm count and provides relief from certain sexual problems.

Figs are rich in minerals like zinc, manganese, magnesium and iron, which along with helping with the problem of anemia also help in improving reproductive health. Apart from this, its antioxidant and fiber content also provides relief from hormonal imbalance and menstrual problems. Women are advised to eat figs to strengthen the body and get rid of physical weakness.

Benefits for children

Consumption of figs is beneficial for people of all age groups. Talking about kids, Dr. Divya explains that figs help keep their digestive system healthy, accelerate growth and protect them from flu and other infections. Folate is also found in figs, which not only provides relief from infection and cough due to changing weather but also helps in the proper development of the brain. When children begin consuming solid foods, after the age of 6 months, they can be fed figs in the form of puree or paste, as per the doctor’s advise and the quantity prescribed by them.

How to consume?

Although consumption of figs in any form is good for health, but according to Dr. Divya, figs are more beneficial when soaked and consumed. You can soak 1-2 figs in half a cup of water overnight and eat them on an empty stomach in the morning. Soaked figs also keep your body hydrated, especially in summers. Along with figs, almonds, walnuts or other dry fruits can also be soaked. Figs can also be added to smoothies or oats.

Also Read: 7 approaches to intermittent fasting