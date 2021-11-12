Women experience many changes in their bodies during the course of a pregnancy. Some other problems include morning sickness, lethargy, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, gradual weight gain, swollen feet, ache and pain in muscles and joints, etc. Things that one could easily do without any help before becoming pregnant, can become a difficult task post-pregnancy and all these changes can stress pregnant women to a great extent.

Other causes of stress during pregnancy can be:

Physical changes due to pregnancy

Pregnancy complications like bleeding in the 1st Trimester , severe hyperemesis and need for bed rest during early pregnancy

, severe hyperemesis and need for bed rest during early pregnancy Previous miscarriage

Fear of miscarriage

Worry about the unborn baby's health

Fear of childbirth and worrying about taking care of the baby after birth

Pre-existing anxiety or depression issues

How stress affects the pregnant woman and the unborn child?

Stress during Pregnancy can have a lot of unwanted effects on a mother and baby. Research by Caroline Lilliecreutz, Johanna Larén, Gunilla Sydsjö & Ann Josefsson on 'Effect of maternal stress during pregnancy on the risk of preterm birth' concluded that approximately 20 percent of the preterm births in the study were due to maternal stress exposure during pregnancy. Identifying the stressor or the cause of stress is important to reduce stress during pregnancy.

Ways that can help reduce stress

Attending regular antenatal exercise sessions helps in maintaining healthy weight gain, stronger muscles gives you more confidence and reduces pregnancy-related musculoskeletal complaints. Exercise improves your mood because of the secretion of the Endorphin hormone, which induces relaxation and helps you sleep better

Have a good support system, family, or close friends where you can share your doubts and fears.

Attend Childbirth Education Classes with your childbirth partner, who can be your best friend, sister, mother or your husband. Childbirth Education helps pregnant women to approach pregnancy, childbirth, post-delivery and newborn care with confidence.

Try new hobbies or engage in your favourite activity like sewing, cross-stitch, crochet, baking, reading, writing, etc., which will also help you feel more connected with your baby. Also, new hobbies will be a good distraction from your stress and worries.

or engage in your favourite activity like sewing, cross-stitch, crochet, baking, reading, writing, etc., which will also help you feel more connected with your baby. Also, new hobbies will be a good distraction from your stress and worries. Besides this, Lamaze Childbirth Education is well renowned and widely appreciated worldwide. The goal of Lamaze is to boost confidence in women with regard to their ability to give birth naturally.

How else is attending Lamaze childbirth education class beneficial for you?

In Lamaze class, you will learn new and interesting things about pregnancy, labor and post-delivery care. You will also learn how to connect with your baby and partner.

It helps understand, learn and discover simple ways to cope with labor, through techniques like positioning, relaxation, movements, massage, breathing, tension release, visualization and use of certain simple tools.

The lamaze class gives you time to address and discuss the different types of fear and concerns. A childbirth educator will acknowledge your concerns and answer all your questions with evidence-based research findings. Women who discuss their fears and concerns have more confidence during pregnancy as well as during labour.

You get to learn a lot about how to care for the newborn. Also, the myths about pregnancy and childbirth are debunked and facts are discussed.

Lamaze Childbirth education class can be a group session, an individualized session, or an offline or online interactive class. Childbirth Education is encouraged in the third trimester, but it's wise to attend the sessions from the 2nd Trimester itself.

With all the information and interactive sessions, a pregnant woman can address her worries and learn how to relax for a healthy pregnancy.

You will also learn natural pain management techniques such as controlled breathing and massage. It will basically cover everything about pregnancy and childbirth.

(Lalchawimawi Sanate, Senior Physiotherapist & Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educator, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Sahkarnagar, Bengaluru)

(IANS)

Also Read: Pregnancy Stretch Marks Cause Stress And Emotional Burden: Study