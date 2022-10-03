Hyderabad: The Nine day festival of Sharadiya Navratri began on Monday (September 26th) in the year 2022 in the month of Ashwin during the Shukla Paksha (Waxing phase of the moon). Nine forms of the Goddess Durga are worshipped during these nine days as Navdurga.

On the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri, Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped from the Navdurga.

Goddess Siddhidhatri

Goddess Siddhidhatri is considered the final form of the Goddess Parvati. According to scriptures, Siddhi means supernatural power or meditative ability, and Dhatri means giver. She is depicted with four arms holding a discus, a conch shell, a mace, and a lotus flower. She is seen sitting either on a fully bloomed lotus flower or a lion.

According to ancient scriptures, Goddess Durga incarnated as Siddhidhatri to free the world from the oppression of the Asuras. People also believe that Goddess Siddhidhatri blesses her devotees and bestows them with accomplishments. It is believed that half of Lord Shiva's body is possessed by Goddess Siddhidhatri which is why he is also known as Ardhanarishwara.

Siddhidhatri Puja Vidhi: According to Drik Panchang, in 2022, Mahanavmi will begin at 04:37 pm on October 3rd and end at 02:20 pm on October 4th. On the ninth day of Navratri, everyone bids farewell to Goddess Durga. The idol of the Goddess is placed on the altar. Flowers are offered to the goddess. Pomegranate, coconut, kheer, and Panch-Amrit are offered to the Goddess. According to the scriptures, Kanya Pujan is also performed on this day to please the Goddess.

Significance: Goddess Siddhidhatri possesses eight powers, or Siddhis, called Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakambya, Ishitva, and Vashitva. She is believed to fulfill all the worldly and transcendental desires of her devotees.