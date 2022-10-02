Hyderabad: The festival of Shardiya Navratri, which begins in the month of Ashwin during the Shukla Paksha (Waxing phase of the moon), began on Monday (26th September) in the year 2022. People worship the nine incarnations of the Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga, on each day of the festival.

On the 8th Day of the Shardiya Navratri Festival, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped.

Goddess Mahagauri

The literal meaning of her name is 'Divine Light', but it is said that she earned her name due to her fair complexion. Goddess Mahagauri is depicted with four arms in which she carries a Trident and a Damaru. She keeps her other two hands in Abhaya Mudra and Varada Mudra. She is mounted on a White Bull.

Goddess Parvati took the form of Mahagauri to slay the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha, after the insistence of the gods.

Mahagauri Puja Vidhi: On the 8th Day of Shardiya Navratri, the Ashtami begins at 6:47 pm on 2nd October and ends at 4:37 pm on 3rd October 2022. Ashtami Puja Vidhi begins with the Mahasnan and Shodashopchar Puja. To depict Nine forms of Durga, Nine small pots are installed. Kanya Puja is a ritual of inviting nine girls to offer an auspicious meal.

Significance: Goddess Mahagauri blesses her devotees with fortune and luck. She signifies Purity and Serenity.