Hyderabad: The 9 forms of Goddess Durga are worshiped during Shardiya Navratri as Navdurga. In the year 2022, Shardiya Navratri began on 26th September and ends on 4th October 2022. It is believed that these Nine forms of Goddess Durga are very powerful and fulfill all the wishes of their devotees.

The sixth form of Goddess Durga worshipped on the sixth day is called Goddess Katyayani.

Goddess Katyayani

Goddess Katyayani, also known as the daughter of Sage Katyayana because she was created in his Ashram, slayed Mahisasura. Goddess Katyayani's form is often depicted with four, eight or ten arms. According to ancient scriptures and mythology, Sita, Radha and Rukmini worshiped Goddess Katyayani. According to the 'Shakti' sect, Katyayani Shakti or the Rudra form of Durga is associated with Bhadrakali and Chandika.

Goddess Katyayani is mentioned for the first time in the Yajurveda. According to the Skanda Purana, she was manifested from the constant anger of the Gods and later rode on the back of a lion to kill Mahishasura. Her stories are described in the 'Devi Bhagavata Purana' and the 'Devi Mahatmya' part of the 'Markandeya Purana' written by the sage Markandeya in 400-500 CE. Goddesses Katyayani is also described in Buddhist, Jain, and Tantric texts. According to the 10th century 'Kalika Purana', Goddess Katyayani and Lord Jagannath resided in Uddiyana or Odradesha (Orissa).

The 'Mahabhashya' written by Patanjali in the second century BC mentions the association of Katyayani with the color Red.

Katyayani Puja Vidhi: The Shashti Tithi begins at 10:35 pm on 30th September and ends at 08:47 pm on 1st October. The idol of the Goddess is bathed using water from the river Ganga and then adorned with Vermillion. She is offered Yellow flowers for worship, five kinds of fruits, sweets, and honey for Bhog.

Significance: Goddess Katyayani is worshipped as a symbol of Bravery and Fearlessness.