Genital hygiene is a topic that we do not discuss openly in our households but is of utmost importance. Dr. Ramesh Kapoor, an Andrologist based in Delhi explains that if men do not clean their genitalia properly, they are at a higher risk of skin issues like ringworm, scabies and many other types of infections and diseases. Apart from affecting overall health, such diseases or infections can also majorly affect one's sexual life.

Dr. Kapoor explains that generally, men are not much aware of how the genital area must be cleaned and some men do not even consider it necessary to clean the area, which is wrong. Talking about summers, maintaining genital hygiene becomes all the more important since one may witness excessive sweating around the area, specifically in the pubes, which again increases the possibility of infections and diseases.

Suggesting how to clean, our expert says, “remove the upper skin of the penis, i.e. the foreskin with light hands and wash the area with lukewarm water. Do not use soap for cleaning it. Wash the other parts with very light hands, since they are very sensitive and can be easily bruised.” Here are some more tips he suggests:

Sweating in the pubic region and around the penis can increase the growth of scum and germs. Therefore, regularly trim your pubic hair with small scissors, a trimmer or a razor.

Avoid using hair removal creams, since they contain certain chemicals and can damage the sensitive skin there.

Avoid cleaning the skin around the penis with harsh soaps, containing strong chemicals. A herbal and mild soap can be used instead, with little or no chemicals.

After washing the area, always dry the region using a clean towel or a cotton cloth. Also, try to have two separate towels, one for the genital area and the other for the whole body.

Wash the penis every time after urinating.

Always wear clean and washed underwear/ brief.

Avoid wearing tight underwear/ brief to avoid bruising the parts. Also, as far as possible, wear a comfortable one made out of cotton.

If the skin around the penis begins to get dry, use a no-fragrance oil or cream having the least chemicals.

Clean the penis before and after having sexual intercourse.

Dr. Kapoor says that even after regular cleaning of the penis, problems like odor, pain, or itching are persistent, consult a doctor immediately. If you ignore such problems, they can cause serious infections.

