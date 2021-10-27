Having wrinkles with age is normal, but if you begin to have them early, there can be many reasons associated with it. Women in their 30s usually begin using anti-wrinkle or anti-aging creams to protect their skin, but it is not always effective. Therefore, taking care of the skin right from your 20s is necessary.

In the same regard, the ETV Bharat Sukhibhava team spoke to Dr. Rekha Jain, who explains that not only pollution and using the wrong products can cause wrinkles. A disturbed routine, irregular eating habits, stress and sleeplessness, etc. can also be the causes.

Let us know what are the causes of premature wrinkles on the face and how they can be prevented at an early age.

Unhealthy Routine

Not just for health, but for flawless skin too, eating a balanced and nutritious diet at the right time, sleeping adequately and at the right time and adopting good habits such as exercising, etc. are required. All these habits keep our body healthy from within and prevent problems like wrinkles. Healthy and nutritious food keep our skin healthy and glowing. Therefore, eat more fruits and green vegetables daily. You can also include some dry fruits in the breakfast.

Drinking Less Water

Drinking 8-10 glasses of water every day is considered good to keep the body hydrated. Lack of water consumption or dehydration is not good for health and it clearly reflects on the skin. It makes our skin look dull and many other skin-related problems may occur. Therefore, drink a lot of water throughout the day because lack of water in the body directly or indirectly increases the risk of premature wrinkles on the skin.

Using Wrong Products

Dr. Rekha suggests that one should always buy skincare products based on the nature of their skin. Because, sometimes certain products and their misuse can make the skin more dry and prone to other skin problems, instead of benefitting the skin. Therefore, have complete information of your skin type and the type of product you are willing to use, to avoid any kind of skin issues in the future.

Using Scrub Daily

Some women use scrubs every day or on alternates in the name of skin exfoliation, unaware of the fact that it can cause damage to the skin tissue. Both cleansing and exfoliation are essential for skincare provided they are done at proper intervals. Cleansing and exfoliation twice a week is considered ideal and only a mild natural cleanser and scrub should be used.

Sunscreen And Moisturizer

Many times, women do not use moisturizer or sunscreen before stepping out of home, as a result of which, the harmful UV rays of the sun begin to affect their skin. Therefore, do not forget to use a sunscreen of more than SPF-30 and cover your face with a cotton cloth when going out.

Similarly, many women do not use a moisturizer on their skin regularly, which reduces the moisture of the skin. Dr. Rekha says that the use of moisturizer is necessary for all skin types. However, the moisturizer should be chosen according to the skin type.

Not Removing The Makeup

Many times, young girls do not pay much attention to the cleanliness of their skin. Not removing makeup after coming home can be harmful to the skin. Since the skin around our eyes is very sensitive, the effects of aging are first seen in this area. Hence, if the makeup is not removed properly, especially from around the eyes, you may witness wrinkles as well as dry patches.

