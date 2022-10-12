Washington (US) : Nearly all parents believe that their family experiences less stress when they frequently meet over a meal, and 84% of the 1,000 U.S. individuals countrywide questioned in September 2022 for the American Heart Association's Healthy for GoodTM programme by Wakefield Research express this sentiment.

The American Heart Association will offer useful and affordable meal suggestions every Tuesday through December in an effort to make mealtime togetherness a little simpler and help individuals reap the advantages for their hearts, minds, and bodies that come with it. People can get tips delivered straight to their phones by texting 2gether to 51555 or by following #TogetherTuesday on social media.

"Sharing meals with others is a great way to reduce stress, boost self-esteem and improve social connection, particularly for kids," said Erin Michos, M.D, M.H.S, American Heart Association volunteer, associate director of preventive cardiology at Johns Hopkins and a co-author of the American Heart Association's statement on Psychological Health, Well-being, and the Mind-Heart-Body Connection. "Chronic, constant stress can also increase your lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke, so it is important for people to find ways to reduce and manage stress as much as possible, as soon as possible."

People gain from social interaction in ways other than just reducing stress. In fact, the survey found that 67% of people said that sharing a meal with others serves as a reminder of the value of interacting with others, and 54% said that it serves as a reminder to slow down and take a break.

According to the poll, respondents indicate they are more inclined (59%) to choose healthier foods when eating with others but find it challenging to coordinate schedules with their friends or family to do so. In general, respondents said they ate by themselves around half the time.

"We know it's not always as easy as it sounds to get people together at mealtime. Like other healthy habits, give yourself permission to start small and build from there," Michos said. "Set a goal to gather friends, family or coworkers for one more meal together each week. If you can't get together in person, think about how you can share a meal together over the phone or a computer."

According to a survey conducted by the American Heart Association, most Americans (65%) report feeling at least moderately anxious, while more than a quarter (27%) report feeling extremely or very stressed. When asked if having more time to take breaks and eat lunch with coworkers would help them feel less stressed at work, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) poll participants who work full- or part-time agreed. (ANI)