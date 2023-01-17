Hyderabad: Generally people think that dehydration in the body occurs only during the summer season, which is not the case. No matter what the weather is, people should always consume the required amount of water or fluids every day. Lack of water in the body can occur in any season and sometimes it can cause serious problems and conditions. Experts and doctors all say and it has also been confirmed in many studies that lack of water in the body or dehydration increases the chances of some diseases, and it can be serious at times.

According to a study published in the medical journal 'Lancet', people who do not drink enough water have a higher risk of premature death. The research states that drinking less amount of water increases sodium levels in the body, and if it exceeds the limit of 145ml per litre, then the risk of premature death increases by 21 per cent in a person. It also increases the possibility of developing chronic diseases in people.

In a study by New Hampshire University, it was mentioned that there can be a problem of dehydration even during winter, and dehydration in the winter season also shows the same effects on the body as it does in summer. Apart from this, an article on Nutritional Management and Outcomes in Mal-Nourished Medical Patients, available on the webpage of the General of Clinical Medicine, has also given detailed information about the losses due to lack of water in the body.

This research was specifically based on the methods and hydration management during dehydration in the body and this report was prepared by researchers and representatives of some hospitals in Switzerland. In many such reports published in the country and abroad regarding the damage caused due to lack of water in the body, it has been accepted that irrespective of the weather, lack of water has many direct and indirect effects on the body, which can sometimes be fatal.

Two-thirds of the human body (about 60 per cent to 70 per cent depending on gender and age) is water. Of these, about 85 per cent of the brain, about 22 per cent of the bones, 20 per cent of the skin, about 75 per cent of the muscles, about 80 per cent of the blood, and about 80 per cent of the lungs are made of water. For all these organs to remain healthy, for their development to take place properly and for their proper functioning, the required amount of water must be present in the body.

If there is no shortage of water in our body, then the metabolism of the body remains intact, due to which many problems and diseases including indigestion are prevented. Apart from this, the absorption of nutrients in the body is done properly, due to which the immunity of the body also increases. It also protects people from urine-related and blood-related problems.

Hydration also helps with proper oxygen circulation, temperature control, bone health, formation of essential chemicals and hormones in the body and overall health of the organs. That's why health experts say, irrespective of the season, everyone needs to keep drinking 3-4 litres of water daily.

Dr Rajesh Sharma, a general physician from Bhopal, says that our eating and drinking habits keep changing according to the season. As we feel more thirsty during the summer season, the number of fluids and such food items which have high water content increases in the diet of people. But in winter people usually do not feel much thirsty, as a result, most people prefer to have richer foods. But along with water, the amount of liquids like juice, sherbet, buttermilk, lassi etc. in their diet also reduces.

He explains that less thirst in the winter season does not mean that the body's need for water also decreases. In this season too, the body needs water as much as it does in other seasons. That's why consuming very little water or liquids during the winter season can be harmful to health. Even for people who are suffering from diabetes or any other chronic problem, lack of water can also cause serious conditions. Apart from this, the problem of dehydration for a long time or its frequent occurrence can also cause problems like low blood pressure, severe constipation and digestive system problems, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), kidney stones and even kidney failure.

Dr Rajesh explains that although the symptoms of water deficiency in the body are almost the same at every age, sometimes the symptoms can be different. Especially in small children, due to lack of water, dryness in the mouth and tongue, reduction in tears on crying and less urination can also be seen. On the other hand, symptoms of dehydration in adults are as follows:

Excessive Thirst.

Decreased urine volume or difficulty in urinating.

Dark-coloured urine.

Fatigue and dizziness.

Cold and dry skin.

Change in skin colour.

Dry and sunken eyes.

Decreased blood pressure.

Palpitations.

Delusions and dizziness.

Dry mouth or bad breath.

Muscle cramps.

Constipation.

Headache.

Dr Rakesh explains that under normal circumstances, the symptoms of dehydration are not very acute in the initial stages, so most people do not pay attention to them, and when they start feeling the problem, they start drinking more water. Usually doing this provides relief from the problem, but if the problem worsens, such as the victim has diarrhoea and vomiting for 24 hours or more, is unable to sleep, has discoloured (black) stools, or has bloody stools, dizziness, weakness, etc. then it is essential to consult a doctor. The patient may have to be hospitalized to these symptoms.

He explains that in case of mild vomiting-diarrhoea, dehydration can be treated using some home remedies, such as giving the victim water mixed with salt and sugar in the right proportion can be beneficial. Along with this, giving them the ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution)available in the market is also very beneficial. Apart from this, when the initial symptoms of dehydration are seen, increasing the amount of water and liquids in the diet can also prevent the problem from progressing.