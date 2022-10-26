Hyderabad: Weight gain is a problem that bothers many people. Different people go through different stages in their attempt to lose weight. But rather than experiencing trouble after gaining weight, it is better to know the reasons why weight gain occurs and take appropriate precautions before!

Also read: Detoxing the body after festivals to avoid diseases

Depression:

Depression

The World Health Organization estimates that 350 million people worldwide are suffering from depression currently. People who are depressed due to loneliness are more likely to gain weight!

Stress:

Stress

The pressure of completing work on time or the stress of carrying out household chores on time also causes weight gain.

Thyroid problem:

Thyroid problem

The functioning of the Thyroid gland should be proper for a healthy body. If the health system is to be proper, the functioning of the thyroid gland should be proper. The body has more chances of gaining weight and can get severe health issues if the thyroid gland malfunctions.

Artificial Food Colors:

Artificial Food Colors

Various harmful artificial colors are added to food nowadays to make the food look attractive which leads to weight gain. Therefore it is necessary to consume natural foods.

Medicines:

Medicines

Constant use of medication for every small problem can lead to weight gain. Hence unnecessary use of medication should be reduced.

Lack of Physical Activity:

Lack of Physical Activity

Most of the work nowadays is mechanized and doesn't require any physical activity. People spend most of their time throughout the day in front of a computer or on their phone screens, which is a cause for easy weight gain.

Excessive Eating:

Excessive Eating

Eating more food than the body requires can easily lead to weight gain. Weight gain also depends on the kind of food eaten by people.

Junk Food:

Junk Food

Eating a lot of junk food leads to health problems and weight gain.

Alcohol:

Alcohol

Drinking alcohol can lead to the accumulation of unnecessary fat in the body, causing weight gain.

Salt:

Salt

Adding a large amount of salt to your diet can cause weight gain.

Late-night dinners:

Late-night dinners

Eating in the middle of the night, sleeping late and waking up late in the morning changes your lifestyle completely, leading to different health issues.

Regular exercise and consuming foods essential for the body should be considered for maintaining better health.