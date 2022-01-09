Just when we thought that our struggle with masks was going to end, a new COVID variant of concern, Omicron, emerged. As the cases are rising constantly yet again, masks have become mandatory. This can be rather problematic for people who have sensitive skin and experience skin conditions like acne because of prolonged wearing. Therefore, here are a few tips that can help you prevent and deal with it.

When we breathe into the mask or talk through it, a lot of hot air tends to get accumulated in the mask, which creates a warm and humid environment that is ideal for pathogens to breed. Besides this, friction can also cause rashes and irritation as well as flare-up acne.

Face masks that are too tight or made of fabric that is scratchy or uncomfortable can rub against the face causing irritation. Some masks may absorb natural moisture on your face thereby drying out your skin. Symptoms of such facial eczema can include red or blotchy skin, itchiness, dry skin with flaking, stinging, or burning sensation.

What To Do?

To prevent skin conditions appearing due to prolonged wearing of mask, here are a few tips you can follow:

Choose a mask carefully: Choose a close-fitting but comfortable mask. A mask that is too tight can irritate your skin and cause rashes and other skin conditions. Also, be careful about the fabric of the mask. Choose a cotton mask over rayon, polyester or nylon. The mask should feel soft, especially if you have sensitive skin. Cleanse and moisturise: Do not skin wash your face with a mild and fragrance-free cleanser. After this, apply a moisturizer immediately. The cleanser, as well as the moisturizer, should be as per your skin type. Moisturizer will also help in preventing skin dryness - a common condition when a mask is worn regularly and for long periods. It is recommended to use a gel moisturizer in case of oily skin, lotion in case of normal or combination skin and cream for people with dry skin. Skip makeup: When wearing a mask, avoid the application of makeup, since it can flare up the skin condition. It can also clog pores and cause acne. Do not try new skin care products: Avoid trying on new skin care products, especially the ones that can clog pores. Retinoid and other harsh products can irritate your skin, therefore avoid using them for the first time. Wash your mask: If you are using a cloth mask, wash it after every use. Because using the same mask again and again can cause acne due to the dirt collected inside the mask.

