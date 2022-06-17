When you're looking for ways to stay hydrated and be healthy, the first recommendation you'll probably find is to drink more water. Due to excessive sweating in the summer season, many types of minerals get removed from the body, which leads to the problem of dehydration. Varun Khanna, Co-Founder of a leading intelligent nutrition brand, shares his list of alternatives to help you stay hydrated.

Cucumber detox drink

Cucumber juice is a hydrating and alkalising beverage packed with nutrients such as vitamin A, C, K, magnesium, silicon, and potassium. It can cleanse and detox the entire body, as well as aid with digestive issues like gastritis, acid reflux, heartburn, indigestion, and ulcers. Cucumbers are mostly water, therefore extracting juice from their flesh is simple. The juice will taste like a stronger version of the spa water you might have sipped after a massage. Cucumber juice can be made simply by washing, peeling, and blending cucumber pieces with water. Add a pinch of salt and you're good to go. You can also add cucumber and mint leaves to your water bottle and create a quick version of a detox drink.

Electrolyte water

Electrolyte-infused water is a low-calorie, effective approach to replace electrolytes and stay hydrated. Some types are meant to help with hydration and mineral replacement, and they contain higher amounts of electrolytes. Depending on why you're drinking an electrolyte beverage in the first place, they are more likely to be worth your money. You may also make your own flavoured, electrolyte-infused water by adding freshly chopped or blended fruit and herbs to your water bottle.

Aloe vera Juice

The aloe plant has high water content. So, if you're searching for a strategy to stay hydrated while also benefiting your health in a variety of ways, get some aloe vera juice!

Buttermilk

Buttermilk is incredibly refreshing and cools our bodies off immediately. In the sweltering summer, a glass of buttermilk topped with cumin seeds, mint, and salt is ideal for quenching our thirst and cooling our bodies. It can also be served with ice cubes, making it a healthy alternative to the sugar-laden cold drinks and juices available in the market.

Lemonade

Lemonade is a popular beverage that offers numerous health benefits. Lemonade is one of the finest drinks for hydration because the acid encourages salivation, which can help you feel hydrated. A dry mouth reflects your body's desire for water. Salivation is not directly linked to hydration, but it does contribute to it in several ways. On a hot day, lemonade not only refreshes you but also keeps your body hydrated.

Coconut Water

Coconut water contains a variety of essential elements, including minerals that many individuals need. Coconut water could be the ideal drink for rehydrating and replenishing electrolytes lost during physical activity. Electrolytes are minerals that serve a variety of functions in the body, including maintaining fluid balance. Potassium, magnesium, sodium, and calcium are some of the most important electrolytes. There's not much needed to be done to make coconut water. Just grab a coconut, tap it open (or maybe you could just ask the coconut vendor to do so), pour the water into a glass and there is your fresh coconut water -- all ready to be consumed.

Herbal Teas

Dried fruits, flowers, spices, and herbs are used to make herbal teas. As a result, herbal teas can be made in a variety of flavours and tastes, making them an appealing alternative to sugary beverages or plain water. Some herbal teas contain health-promoting characteristics in addition to being delicious. Herbal teas have been used for hundreds of years and turn it's a great source of hydration.

Vegetable juice

Vegetable juice is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, as well as hydration. Vegetable juice can fulfil your thirst while also being healthier than some of the other drinks we consume.