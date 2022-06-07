Every food contains some inherent goodness, but some deliver it in large quantities and we call them superfoods. These foods contain so many nutrients that they almost act as a supplement. But, unfortunately, many of these superfoods are often underappreciated and their benefits are not widely known. However, it is never too late to make a change! Let us have a look at some amazing superfoods and know how they benefit our health.

