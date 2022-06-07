7 underrated superfoods that are great for health
7 underrated superfoods that are great for health
Every food contains some inherent goodness, but some deliver it in large quantities and we call them superfoods. These foods contain so many nutrients that they almost act as a supplement. But, unfortunately, many of these superfoods are often underappreciated and their benefits are not widely known. However, it is never too late to make a change! Let us have a look at some amazing superfoods and know how they benefit our health.
- Fortified salt: Stopping your salt intake abruptly in the diet, unless advised by a doctor, is a bad idea. Instead, you can switch to salt that is fortified with right compounds such as zinc. This can help contribute to overall immunity in our body. Zinc also helps with faster healing of wounds and fighting respiratory infections.
- Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds have a delicious nutty flavour and are packed with carotenoids, which help skyrocket your immunity and keep your eyes super healthy. Plus these underrated seeds help enhance our memory, critical thinking, and general cognition.
- Fox nuts: These are a good source of protein and fibre. They are moderately high in calories (50 grams will give you 175 calories) but since they are a low GI (glycemic Index) food, they get digested slowly in the body. These are gluten-free and great for those who are gluten intolerant. They also come packed with a lot of anti-aging antioxidants.
- Peanuts: There is no doubt that peanuts are a cheap source of good-quality protein. Thirty grams of peanuts give you about 160 calories and seven grams of protein, as compared to almonds which deliver same amount of calories and six grams of protein. Also, peanuts are rich in resveratrol too, which helps in reducing the risk of cancer and delays aging.
- Water chestnut/Singhara: A key benefit of singhara is that they are fat, cholesterol, and gluten free, and have very low sodium content. They are low in calories and but have a decent amount of fibre content. They are also an excellent source of potassium, a mineral that helps bust water retention and lowers blood pressure by balancing sodium. Besides this, they deliver bone-strengthening calcium and other minerals like iodine and manganese (which help in maintaining the proper functioning of the thyroid gland) and copper, zinc, vitamin B and vitamin E, all of which are extremely essential for our health.
- Sattu: Sattu or roasted gram flour provides instant energy, and is a brilliant source of good quality protein for vegetarians (100 grams delivers close to 20 grams of protein). It has a lot of fibre (close to 22 grams), most of which is insoluble and is great for our gut, helping it cleanse out the stomach and detox the body. It is a wonder food for those who are suffering from gas, acidity and constipation too.
- Amla: Vitamin C is our best bet to boost immunity and keep flu, cold and a myriad of other viruses at bay. And Amla (Indian berry) is the most concentrated plant source of Vitamin C, making it a potent antioxidant food and a great immunity booster. Amla also helps improve absorption of iron and calcium from foods. It packs in a trace mineral chromium that has a therapeutic value for diabetics as it helps in boosting the secretion of insulin and thus keeps fasting blood sugar levels in check and is a liver detoxer too. (With agency inputs)
