The largest organ in the human body is the skin, which acts as a protective barrier, regulates body temperature, and allows sweat and oil to escape. Each person has unique skin and there are several factors that can affect the look and feel of the skin. Some of the factors include- age, sickness, sex hormones, cortisol, thyroid hormones, weather, and other environmental factors.

The most common skin problem faced by people is acne. There are numerous, highly effective medications, both topical and oral, containing vitamins and minerals are available, that help balance hormone levels, fight acne, and improve skin clarity. Some of the most effective medicines for acne include: