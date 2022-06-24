8 effective medicines to treat acne
8 effective medicines to treat acne
The largest organ in the human body is the skin, which acts as a protective barrier, regulates body temperature, and allows sweat and oil to escape. Each person has unique skin and there are several factors that can affect the look and feel of the skin. Some of the factors include- age, sickness, sex hormones, cortisol, thyroid hormones, weather, and other environmental factors.
Also read: How does vitamin E benefit your skin?
The most common skin problem faced by people is acne. There are numerous, highly effective medications, both topical and oral, containing vitamins and minerals are available, that help balance hormone levels, fight acne, and improve skin clarity. Some of the most effective medicines for acne include:
- Benzoyl peroxide: This treatment works well for period acne because it causes the pores to shed dead skin cells and excess sebum. It also aids in the prevention of acne by destroying bacteria beneath the skin.
- Salicylic acid: It exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells that clog pores and aids in acne treatment. It has a soothing and calming effect due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
- Retinoids: This vitamin A derivative encourages the production of new skin cells, which helps to clear blocked pores of oils and dead skin cells. They also have anti-inflammatory properties, which help in keeping skin clear.
- Zinc: Zinc is an important element to fight against acne and acne-prone scars due to its healing and protective properties. It stimulates cell growth and collagen production, further protecting you from harmful UV rays.
- Vitamin C: A potent formula that aids in reducing acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines. Rich in antioxidants, it renders a dewy glow on your skin giving you the perfect boost of hydration.
- Vitamin D: Enhancing the skin's immunity, Vitamin D is essential for skin renewal, growth, and repair. It stabilizes the cell turnover while preventing the build-up of dead skin cells.
- Vitamin B3: Also known as Niacinamide, vitamin B3 helps in the formation of keratin, a type of protein that keeps your skin from sagging. It gives your skin a supple texture and aids in the retention of moisture.
- Probiotics: They aid in the healing process by rebuilding the skin's protective layers. It is an excellent treatment for preventing acne, eczema, scarring, and their severity. (IANS)