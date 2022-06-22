Pollution, stress, smoke, and inadequate nutrition through diet can all cause many skincare problems and can make the skin age faster. It is a constant task to manage skin care problems like acne, dullness, uneven skin tone, and absence of a healthy glow. Also, it is so tough to figure out what products would work well and give one a happy healthy skin. Well, the answer to this is very simple, Vitamin E. The thing that you can't go wrong with and will take care of all skin woes.

One might have heard numerous times that Vitamin E is good for the skin. So it is a good idea to adopt Vitamin E-enriched face wash, moisturizers, creams, serums, etc. Rachit Gupta, CEO, and MD, of a leading cosmetics brand, tells IANSlife why and how Vitamin E is really good for the skin and how does it help:

Vitamin E helps prevent signs of aging - pollution, smoke, and impurities destroy collagen in your skin and this leads to the formation of wrinkles, early aging, and dullness. Hence it is important to search for a good Vitamin E cream to help protect your skin. Vitamin E protects the skin from damage from external factors.

It absorbs UVB light - Vitamin E forms a protective layer on the skin thereby preventing skin from harsh UVB light that causes aging of the skin. The combination of Vitamins C and E together work wonders with your SPF and gives an excellent effect on your skin.

It moisturizes - Vitamin E is a great moisturizer, it helps skin maintain its health by keeping it repaired and rejuvenated. Vitamin E in moisturizers has antioxidants and helps to fight inflammation.

Works on visibly reducing scars - pollution and stress make it harder for scars to heal. Protecting from pollution and impurities Vitamin E doubles up by helping with the process of healing scars.

It helps in reducing acne - one must find the right formula of ingredients that helps with acne problems. A lightweight Vitamin E cream is recommended to keep acne at bay.

It can help with skin brightening and even tone - a combination of Vitamin C and E is like a powerhouse that can not only prevent signs of aging but can also brighten skin by boosting collagen production. Its use also helps in making the skin tone even. One can add a serum to the moisturizer one is using in the morning to help protect the skin as one heads out.

From where does the skin get a good dose of Vitamin E?

Rachit informs that many ingredients that are recommended for skin care, such as Aloe Vera, Almond, Sunflower, Papaya, etc. are good sources of Vitamin E. There are a lot of options for sunscreens, moisturizers, and serums available. One would need to check the ingredients and choose the product that has a good potency of Vitamin E in it.

Also, look for products that are chemical-free and made with natural ingredients, this reduces the chance of damaging the skin and will result in a long-lasting effect. Vitamin E has the power to protect your skin from aging and from free radicals, but one must find the product that suits your skin the best. One might need to opt for different products and compositions according to varied weather conditions as the skin reacts differently to a change in weather. Get happy skin with the boost of Vitamin E! (IANS)