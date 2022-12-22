Siliguri: The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) nabbed a man on suspicion of being an ISI agent on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Mohammed Sakil aka Guddu, who hails from Champaran in Bihar, but was based in Siliguri for the last two years. He was staying at a rented house in the Bharat Nagar area of ward number 24 of Siliguri.

According to police, Guddu kept an eye on various markets, as well as inter-state and international borders. He was also looking for ways to cross the border. Guddu kept track of the army camps around the city. On the pretext of doing business, he used to visit those places. Such sensational information emerged after the initial investigation by the STF.

Besides, the owner of the rented house also made the same claim. The ISI agent was nabbed by the STF from Siliguri after a tip-off. He was arrested by the STF following a raid on Wednesday. The accused Guddu was produced in the Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday and the judge ordered a 14-day police custody for investigation into the matter.

According to sources, the accused used to roam freely in the city as a Toto driver so that no one could track his movements. STF sources also said that the state was alerted by the Ministry of Home Affairs after receiving information about the leaking of sensitive information from the Indian Army. Following that, the STF's continuous surveillance was conducted for three days. Finally, Guddu was arrested.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of Guddu, the local people are scared. The owner of the house, Sanjay Kumar Sushil, rented the house to him after checking all the documents. He also offered Guddu to teach his son since the accused was a science graduate. "But since taking the house on rent, no one would visit him. Guddu did not talk much with the people of the neighbourhood," the house owner said.

Guddu also visited several markets in Siliguri quite often. STF DSP (North Bengal) Sudeep Bhattacharya said, "Several facts have emerged during the interrogation. They are being investigated." The STF has recovered several maps, and documents from the accused. Officials want to know what the maps can be used for after the operation.