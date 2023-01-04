Siliguri (WB): A day after the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones for the second time in two days, the authorities have taken several steps to thwart such incidents during a crucial meeting held at New Jalpaiguri railway station on Wednesday. Senior officials of the RPF and the GRP attended the meeting.

A zone-based WhatsApp group was created exclusively to share the status of the train after it crosses every station in its to and fro journey between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri (NJP). Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel will be on board the Vande Bharat express to help the authorities pinpoint the place where such incidents happen, the official said. Generally, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are deployed inside a train.

An awareness campaign has also been launched in some station areas to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Stones were thrown at the semi-high-speed train on Monday and again on Tuesday in Malda district and Jalpaiguri districts respectively damaging its door and window panes.

“Efforts are on to find out who was behind the incidents. Investigations have started. Various steps were taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” GRP Superintendent of Police S Selvamurugan said.

Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer of North-East Frontier Railway, said, "A complaint has been filed by the Railways. The state police are investigating the case. Security has also been beefed up."

An FIR has been lodged over the incidents that sparked a war of words between the ruling and opposition political camps. While the BJP demanded an NIA investigation into it, the ruling Trinamool Congress hinted that it was a “conspiracy to defame the state”.

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express service was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 and commercial services started on January 1.