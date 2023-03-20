Haridwar: Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday yet again hit out at allopathy, saying it was making people sicker instead of curing the illness. He said multinational companies have already been made to compete with ayurveda and now it is time to bury allopathy. "As multinational companies were made to do headstand yoga, now allopathy would be buried so deep under the ground that it would not be able to breathe for many days," a yoga guru said at the ayurveda seminar at Rishikul Ayurveda College in Haridwar.

Challenging the efficacy of allopathy medicine, Ramdev said allopathy never cures any illness and the disease remains in the body even after taking the medicine for a prolonged period. He said 25 per cent of the people in this world suffer from fatty liver problems due to continuous intake of allopathy medicines. He alleged allopathy medicines have damaged kidneys in many people.

Reiterating that Covid vaccines were a failure, Ramdev said allopathy failed to invent medicine to treat Coronavirus while ayurveda has succeeded in discovering the pill. The yoga guru advised students to focus on their work and said that hard work will automatically bring success.

He asked MBBS doctors not to feel bad about his opinion and said they, too, would agree with him after understanding his viewpoint. Responding to questions on ayurveda's prospects, Ramdev said he symbolised the present and future of ayurveda. "In changing times more and more people are adopting ayurveda. Allopathy is nearing its end", he added.