Hyderabad: The counting of votes for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections has begun amid the question of whether outgoing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) will break the jinx in the state. The hilly state has 70 assembly seats but no outgoing Chief Minister has won since 2012 while no party has won power for the second time in a row ever.

As BJP is close to winning in Uttarakhand, the party is going to break the myth in the state and form a government again. Since the bifurcation of the state, Congress won the 2002 assembly elections, followed by BJP in 2007 and again Congress in 2012. Meanwhile, BJP took the power in 2017 and will break the myth after forming the government in 2022.

Earlier, in the 2012 assembly elections, the then Chief Minister Major General (Retd.) Bhuvanchandra Khandudi lost the election from the Kotdwar Assembly seat, consequently, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 32 seats, followed by a lot of political upheavals and Vijay Bahuguna took the office as the new Chief Minister of the state.

Meanwhile, in the 2017 Assembly elections, the then Chief Minister Harish Rawat himself contested from two seats, namely Haridwar Rural and Kichha. His aim was that if he wins the election from both the seats, then one seat would be vacant in favour of his daughter Anupama Rawat in the legislative assembly. Harish Rawat lost both the seats in the districts of Garhwal and Kumaon.

Significantly, the same shadow of the past is lingering on the Assembly election 2022, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had contested from Khatima assembly seat for the third time. If Dhami wins, it will be his hat-trick from the seat. However, at present, he is trailing by about 1000 votes from Congress candidate Bhuvan Kapri.

Similarly, there is a myth around the education minister in the state. However, by winning 2022 elections, the Education Minister Arvind Pandey in the Dhami government has broken the myth.

In the year 2000, Tirath Singh Rawat became the Education Minister in the BJP government but lost the assembly elections in the 2002 elections following which ND Tiwari's government was formed in the state in 2002. Narendra Singh Bhandari became the Education Minister in the Tiwari government and he lost the elections in 2007.

Consequently, BJP came to power again in 2007 and Govind Singh Bisht and Khajan Das had become education ministers but both lost the assembly elections in 2012. Congress came to power in the year 2012 and minister Prasad Naithani was given the education ministry but lost the election in the 2017 elections. that has been going on since the last election.

Adding to the list of myths is the Gangotri assembly seat of Uttarkashi district. The party whose MLA won the election from the Gangotri seat had formed government in the state. Earlier in 2002, Congress candidate Vijaypal Sajwan won from Gangotri seat and the government was formed by Congress. In 2007, BJP candidate Gopal Singh Rawat won the election and BJP came to power while in 2012, Vijaypal Sajwan again won the election on a Congress ticket and the party formed the government. Similarly, in the 2017 election, BJP candidate Gopal Singh Rawat won the election and BJP came to power.

However, the current MLA Gopal Singh Rawat has passed away thus BJP had fielded Suresh Chauhan from the seat. After which the BJP government is being formed in the state with the victory of Suresh Chauhan. Therefore, the myth about the Gangotri seat still remains intact.

