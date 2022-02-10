Manglaur (Haridwar): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a campaign trial visited the Manglaur assembly constituency in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Rahul taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "The PM says I don't listen to former. But, why should I listen to him."

Congress leader and former president of the party, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in Manglaur assembly constituency in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, said, "The pressure of ED and CBI doesn't work on him. Hence, I don't listen to anybody. I never retract despite the pressure."

"Implementation of the GST caused loss to farmers, laborers and middle class. The GST ruined them. Black money became white after the GST and went into BJP's coffers. Unemployment is prevailing everywhere in Uttarakhand, " said Rahul Gandhi, adding, "The youth of Uttarakhand didn't get a job anywhere. Besides, during the first wave of the pandemic, PM Modi asked people to beat utensils instead of making medical arrangements for Covid patients in hospitals."

"The Prime Minister says that the country achieved nothing in the past 70 years. This means that farmers, laborers, and middle class of this country get everything---before BJP's coming to power--- through some magic,' said Rahul, adding, "I laugh at PM Modi's arrogant approach. I never bow to his (PM Modi)'s pressure tactic of Enforcement Directorate and CBI."