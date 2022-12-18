Haridwar: A case has been registered at Bahadarabad Police Station against an unidentified man from Maharashtra for playing obscene videos during a meeting on the ZOOM app. The complaint has been lodged by Patanjali's technical head Karan Bhadoria."Ten days ago, an online meeting of several top officials was going on in Patanjali Yogpeeth through the zoom app. During the meeting, discussions were going on with the officials about the work. At the same time, a young man from Maharashtra played an obscene video during the online meeting," police said.

Also read: NHRC to depute its team probe into Bihar hooch deaths

After the investigation that lasted for 10 days, on Sunday, the police registered a case against the unidentified accused under relevant sections. Now after registering the case, the police will take further actions as per law.