Kedarnath: The annual Chardham Yatra has concluded with the closing of the doors of Gangotri Dham on Wednesday. The doors of Gangotri Dham were closed at 12 pm on Wednesday while the doors of Kedarnath Dham were closed at 8 am on Thursday. After the closure of the doors, the Panchmukhi movable Vigraha Utsav Doli left for Ukhimath.

The doors of Yamunotri Dham will also be closed on Thursday. Lastly, on November 19, the doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed. The yatra remains closed during winters due to extreme cold and snowfall in all the four dhams of the Yatra. The dates of closure of doors were announced on the occasion of Dussehra for the conclusion of the Chardham Yatra after which preparations were started to close the doors of the four dhams on the scheduled dates.

Prime Minister M Narendra Modi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami recently visited and worshipped Kedarnath Dham ahead of Diwali. The Panchmukhi Chal Vigraha Utsav Doli will reach Rampur for a night's stay and will be seated on October 29 at Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath, the winter seat. Devotees appeared immersed in the devotion of Baba Kedarnath amidst the bright sunshine in Kedarnath Dham.

At the time of the closure of the doors of Kedarnath, Kedar Ghati reverberated with the cheers of Har Har Mahadev and Lord Shiva. The doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed on November 19. The date of closure of the doors of the Dham was announced on the day of Vijayadashami. On October 21, PM Narendra Modi also reached Badrinath Dham after visiting Kedarnath Dham.

PM Modi had taken stock of the ongoing development works in Badrinath Dham. The process of closing the doors in Badrinath Dham will start with Panch Puja on November 15. The doors of Shri Ganeshji will be closed in the evening. The doors of Adi Kedareshwar temple will be closed on November 16. On November 17, the worship of Khadga Book and the recitation of Vedas will stop.

On November 18, embroidery bhog will be offered to Lakshmi Mata. On November 19, Shri Uddhavji and Lord Kuber will be kept on the temple premises. On November 19, at 3.35 pm, the doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed for winter. This year Chardham Yatra started on May 3 with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham.