Kashipur: In a major poll promise ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly elections slated to take place in 2022, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, from his rally in the Kashipur Ramlila Maidan, promised the people of Uttarakhand the formation of six new districts in the Himalayan state.

"Six separate districts, including Kashipur, will be created if the Aam Aadmi Party government comes to power in the state", Kejriwal said.

Highlighting that people of Uttarakhand gave 10 years each to Congress and BJP, Kejriwal said that if the people gave a chance to AAP this time, the party would fulfil its promises within six months of coming to power.

Roorkee, Kotdwar, Didihat, Ranikhet, Yamunotri and Kashipur, he said, would be the new districts.

The Delhi CM further said that every woman above the age of 18 years would be given Rs 1000 every month if the AAP government was elected. He added that this amount would be credited separately from widow pension and other schemes.

Currently there are 13 districts in Uttarakhand. There has been a longstanding demand within Uttarakhand, since the creation of the state, to create smaller units for better administration.

Additionally, calls have rose to improve development as well as basic needs in the 10 hilly districts of the state. Smaller units of administration would not only help administrative facilities reach out to people spread out across the state, but would also help dreams of development being realized.

Back in 2011, the-then Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced the creation of four new districts, among which two (Kotdwar and Yamunotri) would be in the Gahrwal division, and two other (Ranikhet, Didihat) in Kumaon division.

After the removal of Nishank as CM, however, the matter ceased to be in discussions.