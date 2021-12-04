Dehradun: With state assembly elections due in Uttarakhand in 2022, all parties in the state are gearing up for the electoral race. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make his trip to Uttarakhand on Saturday to kickstart BJP's campaign in the state. Hit by a range of issues from unemployment to inflation and various decisions of the government, the Uttarakhand BJP unit is betting on Modi-magic to secure the state once again.

The anti-incumbency wave is clearly visible in Uttarakhand which has led to citizens expressing their resentment against the ruling BJP government.

Preparations for assembly elections: The BJP has started to prepare itself organizationally. With two months to go, all electoral campaign details of PM Modi have been nearly decided.

Countering the opposition: Modi's activities have been mapped out in such a way that every region in the state will be covered by his tours. Modi will kick off his campaign in Dehdarun, but will also be seen voicing his support for BJP leaders in Kumaon on December 24.

"The party is putting out its electoral war cry from Narendra Modi's campaign. I hope that BJP is able to win the next Lok Sabha elections under PM Modi, and he can continue to work for Uttarakhand for a long time to come", said Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister and BJP's Uttarakhand election in-charge.

Effect of Modi wave: With the Prime Minister about to start off his campaign in the state, the state leaders have begun narrating work done under the PM. Reportedly, the charm that had worked magic for the BJP in 2017 is still visible to some degree in the hilly districts.

In the plains, however, the farmers' movement has faded this idea to some degree.

In Uttarakhand, BJP has defeated Congress multiple times across central and state elections in recent years, including 2014, 2017 and 2019. It marked the first time in the state's history that a party managed to win 57 assembly seats. In both 2014 and 2019, BJP candidates won all five Lok Sabha seats. A significant credit of this goes to Modi.

Underlying concerns for Congress: The anti-incumbency wave in Uttarakhand is quite strong at the moment. Be it having three Chief Ministers in five years or poor performance in delivering employment, the anger against the BJP government is visible in the state. While on the surface it seems easy for Congress to score a victory, the campaign by Modi can put a major reversal on the cards.

The Congress, reportedly, is trying to focus on local and public issues, while BJP will be playing with its usual themes of Hindutva and nationalism.