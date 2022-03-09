Lucknow: After the alleged violation of rules in the transportation of training EVMs, Election Commission on Wednesday asked the UP CEO to take action against Varanasi ADM NK Singh. According to an EC source, ADM NK Singh will also be suspended.

This comes a day after Samajwadi Party made allegations of rigging votes and shared a video of District Election Officer, Varanasi, Deepak Agarwal admitting to a “lapse” in the movement of the EVMs.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party has written to Chief Election Commissioner today, demanding webcasting of the counting process in all constituencies across all districts and that the link for the same be made available to all political parties so that it can be watched live.

