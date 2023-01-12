Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, a police constable on Wednesday carried the body of his two-year-old son to the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to prove that he was not faking his circumstances when he had earlier sought leave to take care of his sick wife and child.

Constable Sonu Chowdhary, posted in Baidpura, lives in Ekta Colony with his wife and his son in a two-room house on the ground floor of a building. He alleged that he was not granted leave to take care of his ailing wife and child. He said that his son's death was a result of his being occupied with his duty for most of his time.

He further alleged that his wife Kavita had undergone an operation in December and the doctors advised her to take bed rest. For this reason, he said he applied for leave with the office of SP (city) Kapil Dev on January 7 to take care of his wife and his two-year-old son, but despite that, the leave was not granted.

On Wednesday noon when he was out for work, his son crawled out of the house and fell into a pothole. The child was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The officials at the SSP office consoled the constable and persuaded him to return to his home in Ekta Colony. City SP Kapil Dev Singh said that the case is being investigated.