West Champaran: Tension prevailed in the Bettiah area of west Champaran in Bihar after a cop was killed in mob violence and at least three police vehicles were set on fire following the death of a local village youth in police custody. Locals said the police beat the youth to death while police said he died “after being stung by bees”.

According to sources, the youth identified as Anirudh Yadav, a resident of Arjanagar village, was picked up by the police from the village when he was playing high decibel music to mark the Holi. Meanwhile, Yadav died in police custody at Belthar Police Station. On learning about his death, locals alleged that he was beaten to death by police. But, the SP of Bettiah Upendra Nath Verma claimed that Yadav died on way to a hospital after he was stung by bees.

SP Varma said after being stung by bees he was taken to the hospital for treatment by the station in-charge and police personnel. But, he died on way and he was not beaten up by police, confusion has been spread,” Verma added.

The statement, however, did not pacify the locals, who stormed the police station and set three police vehicles, a fire-fighting vehicle and two private vehicles-on fire even as a police constable also died due to bullet injuries and many others were injured in the violence and are being provided treatment. After the incident, the entire area has been cordoned off. SP Upendra Nath Verma, along with a police force of 2,000 continued to camp in the area throughout the night.

There is an atmosphere of tension in the entire area even though the situation is under control. Police said that the miscreants are being identified from the CCTV footage.

