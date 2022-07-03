Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have nabbed three shooters from Siwan, Bihar. They are wanted in contractor Gorakh Thakur alias Virendra's murder case. Virendra was murdered at Nilmatha near Cantt, Lucknow on June 25. According to police, they have zeroed in on Firdaus and his aides after a lot of effort.

Police had been in Bihar to apprehend three sharpshooters, accused in musclemen Virendra murder case. They were identified as Manjar Iqbal, Kasif Kasaan and Sarfaraaj Ahmed. A source in the Lucknow Commissioner's office informed that to nab Firdaus, Priyanka, and Bittu, a team of UP police was camping in Bihar for the last one week. During surveillance and scanning of CCTVs, police traced the whereabouts of three shooters and now, they have been brought back to Lucknow.

Actually, one out of three shooters is a student of B Tech and was staying in Siwan for the last few days. While other two, Kasif and Sarfaraj, are brothers and are doing Haafeej (a type of degree) from Aligarh. After lockdown, they were running a shop in Athkhamba village which was earlier run by their father.

Firdaus is the kingpin of Railway contractor and Bihar Bahubali Gorakh Thakur murder. As per the police, Firdaus came on the radar of UP Police and was trying to flee Nepal but was halted by UP police. Meanwhile, arrested sharpshooters have been brought back to Lucknow. They will be interrogated by the police to dig out the reason behind the murder.

Earlier, on June 25. Gorakh Thakur was killed by four shooters. Before killing him, the shooter had locked his wife and child inside a room. After the murder, the second wife of the deceased Khushbun Tara lodged a case against three including Priyanka (Thakur's first wife), Bittu Jaiswal and Firdaus.