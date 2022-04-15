Dehradun(Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand STF has arrested an absconding sharpshooter of Punjab's notorious Bishnoi gang from Dehradun on Friday. The sharpshooter Harveer Singh has been working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operating in Patiala. Singh was arrested on the basis of information provided by the Punjab Police.

According to police sources, Singh along with six associates killed a youth named Tarkendra Singh Bindra during a gunfight with the rival Jugnu gang on April 5 this year. Following the murder, a case was registered in Patiala and since then Singh has been absconding.

According to Uttrakhand STF, Punjab police earlier informed them that Singh was hiding in a hostel in Dehradun's Manduwala. Upon receiving the information, Uttrakhand STF swung into action and started to look for suspicious people who came to hotels and hostels in Dehradun within the last one week. Singh was arrested after he was spotted at a hotel in Manduwala. Uttrakhand STF said that he was handed over to Punjab Police following his arrest.

According to Uttrakhand STF sources, during the interrogation, Singh said that gang war was being fought for supremacy. Singh also said after the murder of Bindra, he and his associates came to Chandigarh and stayed at different places. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Also read:Two active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested