Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): At least three people were killed when a roadways bus crashed into an SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Monday morning. The incident took place near Gorakhpur Gagaha Hata Bazar. Three other people were also injured during the accident. The accident took place due to low visibility following dense fog.

After the incident, a police team reached the spot and took possession of the bodies for post-mortem and other formalities. According to the information, the people in the SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, were returning after attending a marriage party. Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

