Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Pakistani terrorist Ashraf Jalali has threatened to kill Sufi Khanqah Association National President Mohammad Kausar Hasan Mazidi. This was disclosed by Mazidi before the media in Kanpur. In his allegation, Mazidi said that terrorist Jalali has uploaded a video on YouTube in which he claimed that he would eliminate him for condemning the Udaipur incident.

After Kanhaiya Lal's murder in Udaipur, Mazidi exposed the Dawat-e-Islami organisation here in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Due to this, Jalali has threatened him on social media that he would eliminate Sufi Khanqah president Mazidi for his act. It may be recalled that after the Udaipur murder, Mazidi had claimed that murderers are having a connection with Pakistan and Dawat-e-Islami organisation. He also claimed the organisation has installed a collection box across the city and has an office in Kanpur, too. Thereafter investigative agency got active and since then he has been receiving threats from them (terrorists).

Mazidi said that Pakistani Barelwi Mullah Ashraf Asif Jalali has uploaded a video on social media. In which he has taken the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and threatened him, too. He alleged that Sufi Khanqah has become a foe of Muslims by sitting on the lap of Hindus. He has been helping India and its government agency to kill Muslims so he would teach him a lesson. Mazidi further claimed that in that video he (Jalali) claimed that he would convert Hindustan into Pakistan.