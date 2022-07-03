Jaipur (Rajasthan): The NIA and ATS made contradictory statements whether the Udaipur incident was a terrorist attack or not. On the other hand, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav said that Udaipur incident was not a terrorist attack. Yadav told the media on Saturday that the NIA has not given any such statement. The accused has a photo with Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and it was alleged that he was also their polling agent (Minister of state for home on Kataria).

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav slams BJP leader GC Kataria

The NIA and ATS, which have been probing into tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder case in Udaipur, gave contradictory statements. Rajasthan Home Minister Rajendra Yadav said, "He can't believe that it was a terror attack. Even the NIA has not given any such indication so far. The photo of the accused with opposition leader Gulabchand Kataria has resurfaced and it was alleged that he was also his polling agent.

Yadav said that Udaipur murder was committed to create terror among masses. "As they made video of their dreaded act and made it public. As we are aware that whenever murder happened the accused neither made a video nor made it public. Instead of doing it accused flees the scene. In this case, the accused hatched a conspiracy for creating terror and disturb the peace in the state. Such incident can't happen without an ulterior motive." Home Minister said somebody might have brainwashed them.

He alleged that the accused Mohammad Riyaz was polling agent of BJP leader Gulabchand Kataria. Even he has been told by others that Riyaz was a member of the BJP Minority Cell. He advised BJP to have patience in such case and let the investigation complete so that truth comes out. They are repeatedly calling for bandh, due to which there is an atmosphere of tension in the state, he said.